The Lynx will be without forward/guard Cecilia Zandalasini once again.

Zandalasini — who figured to start for the team when the season finally gets underway at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. next month — has decided to stay home and miss the 2020 season.

The 23-year-old Zandalasini hasn’t played for the team since 2018, when she played in 29 games, started six and averaged 5.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 16.5 minutes.

That roster spot was filled by former Utah star Megan Huff, a 6-3 forward who was drafted by New York in the third round of the 2019 WNBA draft. She has yet to play a regular season game in the league.

In two seasons at Utah, Huff scored more than 1,000 points and was all-Pac 12 both seasons. She averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 59 games at Utah, shooting 49% overall and 37.5% on three-pointers.

She played in Latvia for TTT Riga during the 2019-20 season, averaging 11.0 points and 9.2 rebounds in 13 EuroLeague appearances.