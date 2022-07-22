7 p.m. vs. Connecticut • BSN

Connecticut update: The Sun bring a 17-9 record into the first meeting of the season with the Lynx. The teams will play again on Sunday at Target Center. ... The Sun defeated New York 82-63 on Tuesday at home. Brionna Jones scored 21 points and Alyssa Thomas had 18 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Sun. ... F Jonquel Jones has missed the past two games because she is in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Jones, who is third in the league in rebounding (9.0 rebounds per game) is questionable for Friday. ... The Sun signed G Bria Hartley to a rest-of-season contract on Monday. Hartley, in her ninth WNBA season, appeared in 10 games for Indiana this season before being released last week.

Lynx update: The Lynx are 10-17 after a 70-57 loss at Washington on Sunday. The 57 points were a season-low for the Lynx. The previous low was 59 points in a loss to Washington on June 10. ... Sylvia Fowles had nine points and 12 rebounds on Sunday in her 400th career game. She is fifth among active players in games played. Connecticut's DeWanna Bonner is fourth with 412 games. ... Jessica Shepard had 12 rebounds on Sunday — the 10th time this season she has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in a game. ... The Lynx signed F Nikolina Milic to a rest-of-season contract on Tuesday. ... The Lynx were 1-2 against the Sun last season, winning the meeting at Target Center.