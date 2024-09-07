Lynx at Washington, 2 p.m. Sunday at Entertainment and Sports Arena
Lynx-Mystics preview: Another road test to keep the momentum going
The Lynx, who have won nine of their past 10 games, are 3-0 vs. Washington this season.
TV, radio: BSN-Extra, 100.3-FM
Opening bell: The Lynx (25-9) are the hottest team in the WNBA. They have won nine of 10 games, are 8-1 since the Olympic break and are coming off a come-from-behind victory at Indiana on Friday that ended the Fever’s five-game winning streak. The victory pushed the Lynx into second place in the WNBA, a game ahead of third-place Connecticut and three games back of New York. The Lynx came out of the Olympic break winning back-to-back games — both by more than 10 points — against the Mystics. Minnesota is 3-0 vs. Washington this year. This will be former Mystics player Myisha Hines-Allen’s first game against her former team. Washington (11-23) has rebounded from an 0-12 start to the season — much of it injury-related — to go 11-9 over the last 20 games. The Mystics, who have won two straight road games against teams currently in playoff position, are one game out of a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot.
Watch her: Napheesa Collier had a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double in Friday’s victory in Indiana. But it was Bridget Carleton and Courtney Williams who came through in the stretch. They combined to hit five of eight threes and score 17 of Minnesota’s final 23 points, helping the Lynx secure the win after letting a 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter dwindle to one. Williams became the fourth-fastest player to reach 3,000 points, 1,500 rebounds and 1,000 assists, doing it in her 283rd game. Only Candace Parker, Alyssa Thomas and Tamika Catchings did it more quickly.
Injuries: Washington C Shakira Austin (ankle) missed the Mystics’ victory at Phoenix on Thursday and is questionable.
Outlook: This is the second game in a three-game road swing for the Lynx, who need to guard against a letdown after an entertaining, emotional victory at Indiana on Friday.
