Lynx-Mystics preview: Another road test to keep the momentum going

Opening bell: The Lynx (25-9) are the hottest team in the WNBA. They have won nine of 10 games, are 8-1 since the Olympic break and are coming off a come-from-behind victory at Indiana on Friday that ended the Fever’s five-game winning streak. The victory pushed the Lynx into second place in the WNBA, a game ahead of third-place Connecticut and three games back of New York. The Lynx came out of the Olympic break winning back-to-back games — both by more than 10 points — against the Mystics. Minnesota is 3-0 vs. Washington this year. This will be former Mystics player Myisha Hines-Allen’s first game against her former team. Washington (11-23) has rebounded from an 0-12 start to the season — much of it injury-related — to go 11-9 over the last 20 games. The Mystics, who have won two straight road games against teams currently in playoff position, are one game out of a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot.