Paige Bueckers dons cowboy hat in Big D as WNBA No. 1 overall pick formally introduced by Wings

DALLAS — Paige Bueckers has done her best to live in the present during a short period in which she went from winning a national championship with UConn earlier this month to being the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft and now donning a Stetson cowboy hat on a podium in Dallas City Hall.
''It's been insane. It's been nonstop on the go, I'm either doing something or packing,'' Bueckers said Wednesday. ''That's what it's been like for the past couple weeks. But I've tried to stay present as much as I could, enjoy the last couple of days at UConn soaking in those relationships and those experiences, obviously enjoying the draft."
The next step is training camp with the Dallas Wings, which starts Sunday.
''Very excited for the next chapter,'' the versatile 23-year-old guard said.
Bueckers and the other four players drafted by the Wings on April 14 were introduced in a packed lobby at Dallas City Hall that included the mayor, the city council and city workers, some watching from perches on the second and third floors.
''Well, it was Christmas nine days ago (at the draft). Certainly, today feels like New Year's Eve or New Year's Day with the optimism and all the momentum around the Dallas Wings,'' new general manager Curt Miller said.
There was never a question for Miller or the Wings about who their top pick would be when they won the WNBA draft lottery.
''The big picture is that we knew what that meant ... exciting, exciting moment,'' Miller said. ''Paige obviously comes off a national championship, one of the most decorated collegiate players and one of the most efficient players in college basketball history.''