7 p.m. vs. Dallas in Bradenton, Fla. • FSN Plus

Can dominance

of Wings go on?

Lynx update: Minnesota has won two straight — both against teams with winning records — and is in fourth place in the WNBA, the last spot that receives a first-round playoff bye. The Lynx are 1½ games ahead of Chicago, the team they beat Wednesday. Minnesota has won 13 of its past 14 meetings with the Wings. But the last time they were down 15 with four-plus minutes left in the third quarter. Minnesota outscored Dallas 45-23 over the final 14-plus minutes to win Aug. 19. Wings rookie Satou Sabally was injured and did not play. Lynx F/C Damiris Dantas is coming off a 28-point game. G Crystal Dangerfield had 15 points and a season-high seven assists Wednesday. That win ensured a winning record — and a playoff spot — for the Lynx for the 10th straight season, the longest such streak in league history. C Sylvia Fowles (calf) is out.

Wings update: Dallas is trying to hold off Indiana for the eighth and final playoff spot. Dallas has gone 3-4 in its past seven, but included in that run are close losses to Las Vegas and Los Angeles. G Arike Ogunbowale is the league’s leading scorer (21.7). This time the Wings will have Sabally, the 6-4 forward taken with the second overall pick in the 2020 draft. In her past three games she has averaged 20.7 points and 11 rebounds. F Isabelle Harrison (ankle) and G Moriah Jefferson (knee) are out.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD