In a move that Lunds & Byerlys said will double its delivery order capacity, the upscale grocer is partnering with the Shipt delivery business of grocery competitor Target Corp.

Lunds & Byerlys sent an email to customers this week alerting them that the transition to this new delivery model will begin on May 10 and will be completed by June 7.

Going forward, the grocer said its staff will continue to shop and fulfill all orders placed through Lunds & Byerlys Online Shopping, but the delivery of each order will be handled by Shipt.

"As a result of this change, we will no longer have our own delivery drivers or trucks," the email to customers said. "We are pleased to share that all of our current delivery drivers will be provided the opportunity to work in other roles at Lunds & Byerlys or continue to be a driver by joining the Shipt team.

With Shipt, Lunds & Byerlys said that it will also be able to deliver groceries to a wider area, expand its same-day order rate and narrow its delivery time slots to a one-hour window from two hours currently.

Shipt has been steadily growing its reach over the last two years. Last fall, Shipt executives announced plans to add nearly 1,000 more store locations to its coverage area. More recently, Shipt sharply increased its same-day delivery service by adding Walgreens and 7-Eleven stores across the country.