Shipt, the grocery delivery business of Target, sharply increased its same-day delivery service by adding Walgreens and 7-Eleven stores across the country.

The addition expands the number of locations Shipt will deliver from by more than 40%.

"Located on corners of nearly every major market in America, these two powerhouse brands are incredible complements to our marketplace," Rina Hurst, Shipt's chief business officer, said in a statement.

Shipt can begin shopping Walgreens and 7-Eleven stores this week for over-the-counter medications, snacks and more. Walgreens will be launching nationwide with more than 6,300 locations and 7-Eleven with close to 6,500.

Shipt has been steadily growing its reach over the last two years. Last fall it announced it was adding nearly 1,000 more store locations and more than two million households to its coverage area, at the time its largest expansion in three years.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Shipt has tripled its network of independent shoppers to 300,000 and doubled its retail partners to offer same-day deliveries.

Next month, Target executive Kamau Witherspoon will step in as Shipt's new chief executive taking over the helm from Target veteran Kelly Caruso.