Gov. Tim Walz will briefly transfer power to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Monday while he undergoes a colonoscopy.
On Sunday, he notified House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion of the brief transfer of power starting at 1 p.m. Monday. He's slated to be back to work on Tuesday and urged Minnesotans to also seek preventive care.
"Preventive care screenings are critical tools to help detect, prevent, and treat disease," he said in a statement.
Walz also briefly transferred power to Flanagan in 2019 during a knee surgery.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
State + Local
Lt. Gov. Flanagan to assume state's top job Monday while Walz has procedure
Gov. Tim Walz will briefly transfer power Monday to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan while he's undergoing a colonoscopy, and is expected to be back to work Tuesday.
Politics
Biden's Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights
President Joe Biden arrived in Alabama to pay tribute to the heroes of ''Bloody Sunday," joining thousands for the annual commemoration of the seminal moment in the civil rights movement that led to passage of landmark voting rights legislation nearly 60 years ago.
Nation
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
Judy Heumann, a renowned activist who helped secure legislation protecting the rights of disabled people, has died at age 75.
Politics
Walz to transfer power during anesthesia for colonoscopy
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will temporarily transfer power to Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan on Monday while he's under general anesthesia for a colonoscopy, his office said Sunday.
World
Scholz: 'consequences' if China sends arms to Russia
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says there would be ''consequences'' if China sent weapons to Russia for Moscow's war in Ukraine, but he's fairly optimistic that Beijing will refrain from doing so.