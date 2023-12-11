Many Minnesotans may not know that they qualify for heating assistance — or even a free furnace this winter.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold urged low-income Minnesotans to seek out financial aid to keep their furnace running or boost insulation as the temperatures plummet this winter.

"I think the issue is people not assuming they qualify," Walz said. "It's just a basic human right to have your home be warm enough, especially in our cold winters."

Minnesota's federally-funded energy assistance program, which helps with energy bills or repairs, is already assisting more Minnesotans this year, providing $34 million since this fall to 59,000 households — up from 40,000 households last year. Many of those households are seniors or people with disabilities or families.

"Every Minnesotan deserves to be safe and warm in their home," Arnold said.

Minnesota's "cold weather rule," a state law, means that utility customers — whether a renter or homeowner — can't have their electric or natural gas service shut off between Oct. 1 and April 30, as long as they're on a payment plan.

Residents can cut their energy bill by adding insulation and other efforts covered by the state's separate Weatherization Assistance Program, which helps low-income residents with free improvements. Thanks to additional funding from the Legislature last session and the federal government, that program will be expanded this year to help more Minnesotans.

There's high demand for both state programs, Arnold said. For instance, the Community Action Partnership of Ramsey & Washington Counties has received 15,000 applications so far this year for the energy assistance program, and has provided financial assistance to about 7,000 households, said Sandra Pyles, senior director of assistance programs and technology.

Here's what residents need to know about the programs:

How much money can you receive? Payments of an average $500 to up to $1,400 for energy bills are sent directly to utility providers. The Energy Assistance Program also provides up to $600 in to low-income Minnesotans in a heating emergency to reconnect to heat or pay for emergency fuel. Homeowners may also qualify for a furnace repair or replacement.

A separate Weatherization Assistance Program also provides free home energy upgrades to conserve heat and could save residents up to 30% in energy costs each year.

Who is eligible? Both renters and homeowners are eligible. Eligibility is based off household size and income, at or below 50% of the state median income. For instance, the income limit for a household of one is about $33,000 while a household of four has an income limit of about $62,000.

How do I apply? Go to mn.gov/commerce/energy/.

What is the deadline? Applications for this winter must be received by May 31.