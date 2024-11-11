Lovely day: Minneapolis man looks to change narrative around Minneapolis with cheerful tweets, photos

Norton shares these Minneapolis scenes, of its lakes and protected bike lanes and other quality-of-life drivers, on his locally popular X account. It’s a way for the former DFL activist and one-time City Council candidate to push back against some of the negativity around safety and livability in Minneapolis that began to emerge in earnest after the unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder in 2020. President-elect Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have helped keep those outsider perceptions alive with their own critical election-season comments about Minnesota’s largest city.