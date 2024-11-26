Louisville police officer alleges discrimination over his opinion on Breonna Taylor's killing

The two officers who shot and killed Taylor in her home during a raid on March 13, 2020, left the department years ago and were not charged with any crimes. Federal and state prosecutors have said Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were justified in returning fire after Taylor's boyfriend grabbed a handgun and shot Mattingly in the leg. Taylor's boyfriend said he mistook the police for an intruder breaking in after midnight. Two other former Louisville officers are accused in federal court of falsifying the Taylor warrant.