The Latest: Sean 'Diddy' Combs gives a thumbs up to spectators at racketeering trial

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors will begin trying to prove Monday that Sean ''Diddy'' Combs turned his hip-hop conglomerate into a racketeering enterprise that forced women to satisfy his sexual desires for two decades. Testimony in Combs' New York trial could begin as soon as the afternoon, after a final phase of jury selection and opening statements from the lawyers.
Combs, wearing a white sweater and with his formerly jet-black hair now almost completely gray, entered the courtroom shortly before 9 a.m., hugging lawyers and giving a thumbs up to supporters seated in wooden court benches behind him. Earlier in the morning, a line to get into the courthouse stretched all the way down the block. Combs' mother and some of his children were escorted past the crowd and brought straight into the building.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges including one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Presiding is U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey is the lead prosecutor. New York lawyer Marc Agnifilo is leading the defense.
The Latest:
Standard instructions take added weight in this celebrity trial
The jury and alternates — 12 men and 6 women — are now seated in the courtroom. Openings will start after the judge finishes explaining the law as it relates to this trial, along with incidentals such as that a light breakfast will be provided to them in addition to lunch.
The jury is essentially anonymous, meaning their identities are known to the court and the prosecution and defense, but won't be made public.
''We will keep your names and identities in confidence,'' Subramanian told jurors.