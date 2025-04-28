Loss of FEMA program spells disaster for hundreds of communities and their projects

NEW ORLEANS — The textile mills that once served as the backbone of Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, have long been shuttered, and officials believed federal money would be key to the town's overdue revitalization. They hoped an improved stormwater drainage system and secured electrical wires — funded through a program to help communities protect against natural disasters and climate change — would safeguard investments in new businesses like a renovated historic theater to spur the largely rural economy.
Mount Pleasant was about to receive $4 million when the Federal Emergency Management Agency eliminated the program. Officials say their plans — years in the making — and those of hundreds of communities nationwide supported by the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program have been upended.
''This is a generational set of infrastructure projects that would set us up for the next hundred years and it just — poof — went away,'' said Erin Burris, assistant town manager for Mount Pleasant, 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Charlotte.
FEMA's elimination this month of the BRIC program revoked upwards of $3.6 billion in funding earmarked for communities like Mount Pleasant. Though President Donald Trump has openly questioned whether to shutter FEMA completely, local officials said they were blindsided by the move to end BRIC, established during the Republican president's first term.
Many affected communities are in Republican-dominated, disaster-prone regions. FEMA called the BRIC grants ''wasteful'' and ''politicized'' tools, but officials and residents say they were a vital use of government resources to proactively protect lives, infrastructure and economies. Money would have gone toward strengthening electrical poles to withstand hurricane-force winds in Louisiana, relocating residents in Pennsylvania's floodplains and safeguarding water supply lines in Oklahoma's Tornado Alley.
Disasters affect the vast majority of Americans — 95% live in a county that has had a federally declared weather disaster since 2011, said Amy Chester, director of Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit focused on disaster prevention.
The BRIC program told communities, ''We're going to help your community be stronger ahead of time,'' she said. ''Cutting one of the sole sources of funding for that need is essentially telling Americans that it's OK that they're suffering.''
Officials call FEMA's program imperfect but important