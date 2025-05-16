Five years later, how will Minnesota remember George Floyd?

May 25 marks five years since former officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis.
Footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes sparked protests across Minnesota and the globe.
Here are some events in the Twin Cities memorializing the anniversary of Floyd’s death:
May 13 - 22
- A May 15 broadcast by the National Urban League announced a new report called “George Floyd Five Years Later: Was it a Moment or a Movement?” That report aims to catalogue the protests and city officials pledges toward civil rights.
- You can watch the announcement and read the full report here.
- On May 21 the University of Minnesota will host “Five Years Later: Honoring the Memory of George Floyd." The event will feature remarks and performances from students, staff and faculty, as well as a moment of silence to reflect on the impact of Floyd’s death
- When: 12:15-1 p.m.
- Where: Mayo Memorial Auditorium, 420 SE. Delaware St., Minneapolis, MN 55455
- Available for livestream here.
- The City of Minneapolis partnered with the nonprofit StoryCorps Studios to record residents’ stories of racial discrimination, civil unrest and police reform. The nonprofit is in town until May 22, but all available slots are booked. People who still want to participate can record and upload their stories online through the end of June.
- The Southwest Alliance For Equity will gather on May 22 to discuss policing in Minneapolis and what has changed since Floyd’s death. Michelle Gross, founder of Communities United Against Police Brutality, will speak at the event.
- When: 7-9 p.m.
- Where: 100 W. 46th St., Minneapolis, MN 55419
- Memorialize the Movement, an organization launched in response to Floyd’s death, will host events in and near Phelps Field Park between May 21 and May 25.
- An itinerary, including where and when each event will take place, is here.
May 23
- Rise & Remember, an organization directed by Floyd’s aunt and cousin, will host a series of events in his honor starting May 23 and ending May 25. Those events include a gala, festival, church service and candlelight vigil.
- Details on when and where those events will be held are here.
May 24
- Multiple choirs will gather to perform “Weather: Stand the Storm,” a program which commemorates Floyd’s death five years later.
- When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Where: Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, MN 55455
- The Mothers of Professional Basketball Players, Inc. and the National Basketball Retired Players Association will host a commemorative walk honoring Floyd.
- When: Walk starts at 10 a.m.
- Where: George Floyd Square.
- Shannon Gibney will partner with the Ananya Dance Theatre for activities and a reading of Gibney’s picture book “We Miss you, George Floyd.”
- Barebones Puppets and Batucada Brazilian Percussion Band will open space for a community procession and a memorial for Floyd and others who have died.
- When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: 1000 Midtown Greenway, Minneapolis, MN 55407
May 25
- BREATHE, a group aiming to support collaborative projects and share untold stories, will launch a dinner event on the anniversary of Floyd’s death. Dozens of artists, leaders and changemakers are expected to attend.
- When: 7-9:30 p.m.
- Where: 322 W. Lake St., 3rd Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
- Entrepreneurs will gather for conversations around real estate in North Minneapolis and how residents can build stronger neighborhoods. Businessman Houston White will speak at the event, which will review how the area has changed since Floyd’s death.
- When: 4-6 p.m.
- Where: 1500 44th Avenue N., Minneapolis, MN 55412
May 26 and after
- The Minnesota Star Tribune will host a storytelling event on May 29 that traces generations of actions that led to Floyd’s death in 2020.
- When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Where: 310 E. 38th St., Minneapolis, MN 55409
