Lights, camera, glitter ball: The Eurovision Song Contest reaches its grand final

BASEL, Switerland — The world's largest live music event has reached its glitter-drenched conclusion with the grand final on Saturday of the Eurovision Song Contest, a celebration of music and unity ruffled by discord over Israel's participation.
A trio singing for Sweden about the joys of saunas and a classically trained Austrian countertenor are among those tipped to take the microphone-shaped Eurovision trophy at the contest in Basel, Switzerland.
But at the ever-unpredictable event, the prize could just as easily go to powerful singers from France, the Netherlands or Finland — or even an Estonian who sings about Italian coffee. The final kicks off at 9 p.m. local time.
Bookmakers say the favorite is KAJ, representing Sweden with their ode to sauna culture ''Bara Bada Bastu,'' followed by Austrian singer JJ's pop-opera song ''Wasted Love.''
French chanteuse Louane has risen up the odds with ''maman,'' as has Dutch singer Claude with soulful ballad ''C'est La Vie'' and Finland's Erika Vikman with the innuendo-laden ''Ich Komme.'' Estonia's Tommy Cash is also a contender with his highly caffeinated dance-pop song ''Espresso Macchiato.''
Israel's Yuval Raphael has won many fans with her anthemic ''New Day Will Rise,'' but also faced protests from pro-Palestinian demonstrators calling for Israel to be kicked out of the contest over its conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza.
Acts from 26 countries — trimmed from 37 entrants through two elimination semifinals — will perform to some 160 million viewers for the continent's pop crown. No smoke machine, jet of flame or dizzying light display has been spared by musicians who are given 3 minutes to make their mark.
Dean Vuletic, an expert on the history of Eurovision, said the competition has become more diverse over the years, both musically and linguistically. There are songs in 20 languages this year, including Ukrainian, Icelandic, Albanian, Latvian and Maltese.