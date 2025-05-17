Today in History: May 17, Supreme Court strikes down school segregation

Today is Saturday, May 17, the 137th day of 2025. There are 228 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 17, 1954, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision, which held that racially segregated public schools were inherently unequal and therefore unconstitutional.
Also on this date:
In 1792, the Buttonwood Agreement, a document codifying rules for securities trading, was signed by 24 New York stockbrokers, marking the formation of the New York Stock Exchange.
In 1875, the first Kentucky Derby was held; the race was won by Aristides, ridden by jockey Oliver Lewis.
In 1946, President Harry S. Truman seized control of the nation's railroads, delaying — but not preventing — a threatened strike by engineers and trainmen.
In 1973, a special committee convened by the U.S. Senate began its televised hearings into the Watergate scandal.