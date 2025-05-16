After capping off an undefeated season with a second state championship in a span of three years, Cory Schlagel stepped back from head coaching duties with the Albany Huskies boys basketball team this week, the school confirmed Friday.
The No. 1-seeded Huskies went 32-0 and won the Class 2A state title in March, becoming the first undefeated boys basketball state champion since 2012.
“I try to do my job, which is put these guys in a position to win, and they show up and they play hard every day,” Schlagel said after March’s state championship.
Schlagel, who plans to continue teaching at Albany, cited wanting to spend more time with family and attend the events of his three children as the primary reason for resigning from a head coaching role, said Albany activities director Scott Buntje.
Schlagel, 48, served as an assistant coach at St. Cloud State before taking the head coaching role at Albany. In 12 years with the Huskies, Schlagel amassed a 268-73 record.
“Coach Schlagel’s influence on both our boys basketball program and athletic program overall has been incredible,” Buntje said. “He has high standards for his athletes and holds them accountable to those standards. His work ethic is second to none as a teacher and a coach.”
The team’s 2015 trip to state in Class 3A was its first tournament berth since 1997, and its Class 2A state championship in 2023 was the first title for the program.
“It started way back in 2015 when that crew went to state tournament,” Schlagel said in March. “It just showed that Albany could get there.”