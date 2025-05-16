The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Mole- and jerk-seasoned wings at Chilango
Two seasonings from different countries, cultures and a favorite American bar snack seem like an unlikely combination, until that first bite of the mole- and jerk-seasoned wings ($15) at chef Jorge Guzman’s Chilango proves otherwise. The idea came from the creativity that comes from a good pantry challenge.
“When we had our mole poblano on the menu for our enchiladas enmoladas this winter, we would purée it to get it smooth,” said Guzman. After straining the sauce to achieve that smooth consistency, there was a leftover pulp. “I hated throwing it out. So, I started dehydrating it and using it as a spice powder. It had such an amazing flavor profile that I wanted to use it with something. I love jerk seasoning; it’s always so tasty and has a lot of similarities to the mole flavor profile.” Mixing that new powder with ginger, allspice and habanero powder, the mole jerk was born.
If only we all could have a little bit of that tucked in the spice drawer. The warming spices zing in concert with peppery, wood-perfumed juicy chicken wings. Guzman says they also give the wings a buttermilk brine with charred garlic and Frank’s RedHot — so the flavor permeates every bite. It’s an ideal pairing with a cocktail from the bar while sitting on that gorgeous patio. (Joy Summers)
2730 W. Lake St., Mpls., chilangomn.com
Golden beet salad with oranges and Chinese sausage at Gus Gus
The golden beet salad ($14) on the current menu at Gus Gus in St. Paul is a glory of vegetal delights. These slices of pale jewels are topped with orange citrus kisses, a lively crumble of crusty Chinese sausage, and fresh herbs that sit on a bed of a creamy dressing. It was a delicious revelation.
Until I embarked on this taste adventure, I would have sworn beets were the one vegetable that I would never enjoy. I’ve long harbored a belief they are the vegetable equivalent to my nemesis, showing up when my defenses are down and thwarting my good time. Hidden under the guise of pickles or goat cheese, they were just lurking around ready to bum me out. But this dish has brought on somewhat of an identity crisis. If I’m not the person who hates beets, what else have I been wrong about?
I’ll be contemplating this and more on the sunny sidewalk patio at Gus Gus, chomping through this gorgeous dish and savoring every bite. (J.S.)
128 N. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, gusgusmn.com