The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

“When we had our mole poblano on the menu for our enchiladas enmoladas this winter, we would purée it to get it smooth,” said Guzman. After straining the sauce to achieve that smooth consistency, there was a leftover pulp. “I hated throwing it out. So, I started dehydrating it and using it as a spice powder. It had such an amazing flavor profile that I wanted to use it with something. I love jerk seasoning; it’s always so tasty and has a lot of similarities to the mole flavor profile.” Mixing that new powder with ginger, allspice and habanero powder, the mole jerk was born.