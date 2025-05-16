For as fast as Jayda Wilson might run on the track, or when she’s approaching her state-best pole vault attempt of 13 feet, 1 inch, the Roseville junior refines her technique in the slower moments. In fact — the “slow-mo” moments.
Head coach Greg Ueland describes Wilson as a “technique geek.” At a coach’s suggestion, she watched the entire 2021 Tokyo Olympics long jumping event in slow motion and adopted technical changes into her approach.
That mindset has helped Wilson reach rare air among Minnesota pole vaulters, even while juggling duties as an all-around track and field standout for the Raiders.
She won a Class 3A pole vault state title as a sophomore, vaulting 12 feet, and has received an offer from the Gophers. Her vault of 13-1 this April is the spring’s best mark in Minnesota. She is one of only seven girls to clear 13 in state history, according to Minnesota Prep Track & Field and Cross Country.
“Nothing Jayda does surprises me. So if she says 14 feet, it‘s going to happen,” Ueland said. “She’s quiet and quietly confident, but she quietly works, too.”
Wilson’s 13-1 vault is tied for 16th in the nation among high school girls, according to MileSplit. If Wilson clears attempts at 13-6, she would jump to seventh nationwide.
Wilson has even eyed the state record: 13-11.25, set by Mounds View’s Julia Fixsen in 2018. Fixsen went on to win an NCAA title at Virginia Tech with a 14-7.25 performance.
For perspective, the current minimum qualifying height for the U.S. Olympic trials in women’s pole vault is 4.30 meters (or 14 feet, 1 inch).