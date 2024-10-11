Longtime Gunflint Lodge owner Bruce Kerfoot dies at 85

Kerfoot and his wife Sue were the longtime owners of the Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters, a four-season destination resort on Gunflint Lake where Bruce grew up and lived much of his life. He was a local force, his presence in a room always obvious, according to those who knew him. He offered support to new business owners, was a colorful storyteller, and could serve up a lunch of three different kinds of fish cooked three different ways. He took lead on local causes — like resources for the local rescue squad and a museum sharing the story of the region.