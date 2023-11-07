A loaded gun was discovered in an airline employee's carry-on bag at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last week, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA officers discovered the firearm after the employee was randomly selected for screening. MSP Airport Police responded to the checkpoint after a TSA officer detected the image of a handgun on an X-ray screen during the screening of the passenger's property, TSA said Tuesday.

"Our officers are focused on ensuring that firearms and other weapons do not make it through our security checkpoints," Marty Robinson, TSA's Federal Security Director for Minnesota, said in a statement. "I'm grateful that our officers here and nationwide remain vigilant during this busy travel season. Firearms should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage, and airline employees should certainly be aware of that."

TSA said this was the 49th firearm detected so far this year at MSP. Last year, some 58 firearms were discovered at MSP security checkpoints, up slightly from the 56 in 2021.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP, was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

TSA recently announced that officers intercepted 5,072 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide through Sept. 30. At the current rate, the agency said it will surpass last year's record of 6,452 firearms detected.

People charged with a firearm violation can be fined nearly $15,000 for the offense, TSA said, noting it also revokes a violator's TSA PreCheck privileges for at least five years.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked luggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter, TSA said.

Since state and local firearm possession laws vary, TSA said travelers should check the laws in the areas they are flying to and from, as well as the airline they are traveling on.

More details on how to travel legally with a firearm are available on TSA's website.