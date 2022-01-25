Liz Collin, an anchor and reporter for WCCO for nearly 14 years, has left the station.

"I want to thank you all for the support you have shown me in my home state of Minnesota," the Worthington native wrote Tuesday in a social-media post.

Collin is married to former Minneapolis Police Officers Federation President Bob Kroll, who retired in January 2021. His comments in the wake of George Floyd's murder angered many in the community who called for his resignation. Some also wanted Collin to step down because of a conflict of interest.

In August 2020, more than 100 Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside the couple's home where they smashed piñata effigies of them, insisting that they both be fired.

Before the controversy, Collin had built an Emmy-winning career. She previously worked in Wichita, Kan., and Harrisburg, Pa.

"The truth makes me tick," Collin wrote in her post Tuesday. "I will get back to telling it soon."

She closed the note by citing John 8:32, which reads: "Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."