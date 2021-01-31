Minor Winter Event Through Sunday

Here's the weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday, which shows another large storm sailing south of the region. Light wintry precipitation, including minor snow accumulations will be possible closer to home, while heavier, plowable amounts will be found farther south and will end through the day Sunday.

Snowfall Potential This Weekend

Snowfall totals with this particular system should be pretty light close to home. Some of the heaviest tallies will be found closer to Lake Superior and farther south toward the Quad Cities and Chicago.

Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's the weather outlook for Sunday, which shows lingering light snow chances through the morning hours. Snow should taper through midday with drier conditions expected during the 2nd half of the day. Temps will remain milder than average with highs topping out around the freezing mark.

Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Here's a look at the Meteograms for Sunday. Light wintry precipitation may continue through the first half of the day with a light coating of snow possible. Temps will remain mild with readings warming into the low 30s through the afternoon. East to southeasterly winds will be a bit breezy through the day with gusts approaching 25mph at times

SundayWeather Outlook

Here's a look at weather conditions across the region on Sunday. It'll be a mild day with many locations warming into the 30s, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average. Areas of wintry precipitation will be possible through the first half of the day and will taper through the afternoon.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Here's the extended outlook over the next 5 to 7 days for Minneapolis. Note that temperatures will be quite mild over the next several days with temps warming into the 30s through midweek. There's a chance of snow later next week with a fairly potent cold front sweeping through late week. Temps next weekend could be very cold with sub-zero readings possible.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook into the early part of February. It appears that readings will be quite mild through much of the week ahead, however, a fairly significant swipe of colder air appears to be imminent by the first weekend of February. It could be our first real Arctic air mass of the season with temps going sub-zero. Stay tuned...

Minneapolis January Summary So Far

Here's a look at the January numbers and it certainly has been a mild month. We're nearly +6F above average, which is the 15th warmest January on record. Also note that MSP is currently sitting at its 14th warmest Meteorological Winter on record (December 1st - January 29th). We've also had 7.8" of snow, which is nearly -4" below average for the month.

Snow Depth As ofJanuary 29th

As of January 29th, there was 8" of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities with 9" in Duluth, 11" in International Falls and 15" in Marquette, MI.

Great Lakes Ice Coverage 2021 vs 2020

As of January 29th, 2021, only 11% of the Great Lakes was covered in ice. However last year, only 6.6% was covered in ice.

National Snow Depth

As of January 30th, 46.3% of the nation was covered by snow. At this time last year, nearly 40.6% of the nation was covered.

Snowfall So Far This January

January has been a month of below average snowfall for many across the region. Many locations are running deficits with Duluth running more than 1ft. below average and Marquette, MI nearly 2ft. below average.

Snowfall So Far This Season

Here's a look at the snowfall so far this season, which shows some of the heaviest tallies from the Twin Cities to Duluth and toward the U.P. of Michigan. With that being said, there is a narrow corridor from the Twin Cities to Duluth that is carrying a small seasonal surplus, Meanwhile, much of the rest of the region is well below average seasonal snowfall with the greatest deficit near Marquette, MI, which is more than 3ft. below average snowfall.

Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions have continued over the last few months with nearly 100% of the state considered to be in abnormally dry, while almost 24% is considered to be in a moderate drought. Through the first 3 weeks of the year, many locations are running below average precipitation.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, there maybe an increase in precipitation chances across the eastern half of the US and Great Lakes Region from the end of January to the beginning of February.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, colder than average temperatures will return to the western half of the nation during the beginning of February.

Lingering Light Snow. Sub-zero Swipe Ahead?

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Happy National Hot Chocolate Day! It only took Judy the Elf 1,200 years to perfect the hot cocoa concoction in the holiday classic The Santa Clause, staring Tim Allen.

There's something nostalgic about warm chocolatey liquid topped with marshmallows after being outside on a cold winter day. I don't know about you, but it sure hasn't felt like a true Minnesota winter this year.

It appears that January 2021 will end up being one of the 15th warmest on record at MSP with first 2 months of Meteorological Winter running at the 15th warmest on record as well.

Interestingly, MSP has only seen 2 sub-zero nights so far this winter, more than a dozen nights below average through the end of January!

Lingering light snow wraps up across the region today with somewhat sublime weather in place through midweek. Snow chances increase late next week as an Arctic front arrives. There's a 50% chance your favorite meteorologist mutters the word "Polar Vortex" as icy winds and face-numbing cold settles in next weekend. Perfect hot chocolate weather!

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY:Breezy with lingering snow. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 32.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: NW 5. Low: 21.

MONDAY: February begins. Not as gray. Winds: NW 5. High: 30.

TUESDAY: Quiet with milky sunshine. Winds: SE 5-15. Wake-up: 17. High: 31.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Mix develops overnight. Winds: SSE 10-15. Wake-up: 24.High: 36.

THURSDAY: Artic front arrives. Windy with snow. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 24. High: 28.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and much colder. Winds: NNE 10-15. Wake-up: 10. High: 16.

SATURDAY:Icy cold with bitter wind chills.Winds: WNW 10-20. Wake-up: 5. High: 5.

This Day in Weather History

January 31st

1893: The temperature drops 40 degrees in five hours during a blizzard at Park Rapids.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

January 31st

Average High: 25F(Record: 46F set in 2009)

Average Low: 8F (Record: -27Fset in 1887)

Record Rainfall: 1.16" set in 1881

Record Snowfall: 6.2" set in 1908

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 31st

Sunrise: 7:33am

Sunset: 5:20pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9hours & 47minutes

Daylight GAINEDsinceyesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 33seconds

Daylight GAINEDsince WinterSolstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 1minute

Moon Phase for January 31st at Midnight

3.4 Days Before Last Quarter

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight, find Achernar, the star at the southern end of the River. The chart above isalmostlike our chart fromJanuary 30. But we've changed our observing location. Normally, our charts are set for the geographical center of the continental U.S. – say, the latitude of Wichita, Kansas (at about the37th parallel north). The chart above is set to the extreme southern U.S. or similar latitudes around the world (say, the latitude of Miami, at about the25th parallel north). Travel much north of the 25th parallel, and you can't see Achernar, although it's the 9th brightest star in the night sky. Too far north, and Achernar never climbs above your southern horizon. If that's you, and you're in the northern United States or Canada, or a similar latitude, you can still see the constellation Eridanus the River. But the River drops out of sight, below your southern horizon, before Achernar appears, as illustrated on the chart below."

National High Temps Sunday

Here's a look at weather conditions across the nation on Sunday. Note that most locations will be above average in the western half of the nation, however folks along the East Coast will be nearly -10F to -15F as a powerful storm system slides east.

National Forecast Map For Sunday

The weather map on Sunday shows a big mess moving into the Eastern US with areas of heavy snow developing across the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather map as through early next week. Note the strong storm system sliding into the Northeast with areas of heavy snowfall and strong winds. Meanwhile, active weather continues in the Northwest.

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

The precipitation potential over the next 7 days shows heavier precipitation across the Western US, where heavy rains and flooding can't be ruled out along with heavy mountain snow. Meanwhile another batch of heavy precipitation will be found along and east of the Mississippi through the early/middle part of next week.

7 Day Snowfall Potential

The extended snowfall forecast through the week ahead shows areas of heavy snow from the Ohio Valley into the Northeast. Meanwhile, more heavy snow will be possible in the Mountains in the Western US.

Climate Stories

"The science stories likely to make headlines in 2021"

"As biomedical scientists continue to battle the deadly pandemic this year to help the world return to normalcy, researchers across the disciplines still aim to hit big milestones or launch new projects despite the challenges brought by COVID-19. European scientists will also have to contend with the aftermath of Brexit. Many U.S. scientists, in contrast, have a more hopeful political outlook, with some likely to play an invigorated role in tackling another global crisis, climate change, after President-elect Joe Biden, who has vowed to make it a top priority, is sworn in this month. In this section,Science's news staff forecasts areas of research and policy we expect to make headlines this year, from protecting the high seas' biodiversity to probing how ancient humans interacted."

"Warnings in place ahead of Tropical Cyclone "Ana" landfall, Fiji"

"Tropical Storm "Ana" formed late January 29, 2021 west of Fiji as the third named storm of the 2020/21 South Pacific cyclone season.The system is expected to make landfall over Ra Province on Sunday morning (LT), January 31, andslow down as it moves overFiji. At 06:00 UTC (18:00 LT) on January 30, the center of Category 1 Tropical Cyclone "Ana" was located about 80 km (50miles) WNW of Yasawa-I-Rarta or about 160 km (100 miles) NNW of Nadi, Fiji. The cyclone was moving SE at about 9 km/h (6 mph). Heavy rain is already falling over the country and is expected to continue and become more frequent as the cyclone draws closer. This will cause flooding of roads, villages, towns, and communities near streams, rivers, and low lying areas. Due to continuous rain in the last few days causing soil in the ground to become moist and loose, this poses the risk of landslides. Therefore, all communities living in flood and landslide-prone areas need to remain alert and take precautions when necessary, the Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS) said. In 24 hours to 09:00 LT onJanuary 30(21:00 UTC, January 29)Nadarivatu recorded 436 mm (17.1 inches) of rain,Navala 315 mm(12.4inches),Toge 249 mm(9.8 inches),Bukuya 245 mm(9.6 inches),Navunitawa 241 mm(9.5 inches),Nanoko 230 mm(9inches), and Nagado 185 mm(7.3 inches). A Tropical Cyclone Warning and Heavy Rain warning is in force for the whole Fiji Group. A Gale Warning is in force for the whole group and all Fiji Waters, and Strong Wind Warningfor Rotuma and the waters of Rotuma."

"Victoria drenched by a month's worth of rain in 12 hours while historic rains hit NSW, Australia"

"Parts of Victoria, Australia, have seen a month's worth of rain in 12 hours into Friday, January 29, 2021, while New South Wales was hit by historic rainfall, and is set for furtherheavy downpours and damaging winds, with severe thunderstorm warning in place. Many locations, not only in Melbourne but also right across western and central Victoria had a month's worth of rain in less than six to 12 hours,saidDean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), as the state "copped a drenching in the last 24 hours." Melbourne metro recorded 40 mm (1.6 inches) in just four hours, almost hitting the average January rain of 47 mm (1.8 inches). In a 24-hour period to Friday morning, widespread rainfall totals of 20 to 40 mm (0.8 to 1.6 inches) were recorded across the state's western region, while totals of 60 to 70 mm (2.4 to 2.7 inches) were recorded in the upper Avoca and Wimmera catchments. The deluge resulted in inundations, prompting state emergency services to rescue trapped people.Most of the rescues were stranded drivers and passengers in their vehicles. Almost 100 State Emergency Services (SES)units responded to more than 600 emergency calls in the past 24 hours, most of which were due to leaking roofs and flood damage."

