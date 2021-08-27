More than 100 people protesting the new Line 3 were in a short standoff with the Minnesota State Patrol on the Capitol grounds Friday, following days of demonstrations against the nearly-completed oil pipeline.

It was ultimately a quiet end to a week of peaceful demonstrations, during which thousands of people made a late-stage plea for elected officials to halt construction on the controversial Enbridge pipeline, which will carry oil from Canada to Superior, Wis. After arresting several protesters Friday afternoon, state troopers agreed to leave so a religious ceremony could take place.

"We held that ground today in prayer because it is our right as humans. We were born with that right to connect to spirits, mother and creation as we choose," said Niimi Makoons (Little Dancing Bear), founder of Protect the Sacred. "Plus, we've got that Native American freedom of religion act," she said, referring to the 1978 federal law that preserves access to sites, use and possession of sacred objects and freedom to worship.

The Treaties Not Tar Sands protests had event permits for Aug. 24-26. On Friday afternoon more than 100 troopers, many carrying wooden batons and zip ties, had surrounded roughly a dozen protesters as dozens more watched from outside a caution tape perimeter.

About 1:30 p.m., Makoons told the crowd that law enforcement had agreed to leave so a religious ceremony could be held, and asked the crowd to be respectful. They cheered as troopers left and chanted, "People united, we will never be defeated."

The $3 billion-plus new Line 3 prompted a six-year battle through Minnesota's regulatory process, with Calgary-based Enbridge getting its final permits late last year. The pipeline replaces the original Line 3, which is corroding and can run at only 51% capacity.

Enbridge maintains the new pipeline is a significant safety improvement; it will restore the full flow and boost the company's earnings. Opponents say it will expose new regions of Minnesota's lakes, rivers and wild rice waters to oil-spill degradation, and will exacerbate climate change.

Makoons said she would stay on the Capitol grounds for at least 38 days — or until the pipeline permits were revoked — to honor the 38 Dakota warriors hanged in a mass execution on December 26, 1862 in Mankato, Minn. She said what was happening Friday was a ceremony, not an event or protest, and that attendees had agreed to remove tepees.

According to Minnesota Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bruce Gordon, a tepee remained on the Capitol grounds Friday after the event permit expired Thursday evening. The State Patrol, which is responsible for Capitol security, met with tribal liaisons, owners of the tepee and other group leaders "to come to an agreement for the group to voluntarily take the tepee down," he said in an e-mail.

"The tepee was removed by its owners while troopers provided security today. Personal property that remained at the site was also removed by members of the group," Gordon said. "Some individuals were uncooperative with creating space for the tepee to come down."

Four people were arrested for misdemeanor trespass and another two were cited and released for obstruction, Gordon said.

The Capitol building remained fenced off Friday, with other law enforcement guarding the building. Organizers of this week's rallies have objected to the heightened security, saying it's a militarized response to peaceful demonstrations.

On Wednesday, about 2,000 people including Indigenous leaders, elected officials and "water protectors" — activists who oppose projects and policies that they believe harm water systems — descended on the Capitol grounds and called on Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to halt construction of Line 3, which will carry oil from Canada to Superior, Wis.

The 340-mile pipeline is more than 90% complete.

Staff writers Mike Hughlett and Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.