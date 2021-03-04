Crowds at most Minnesota high school state tournament games and events this month and next will be capped at 250 people, with limited tickets made available to families of competing athletes.

No fans will be allowed at the boys' swimming and diving meet at the University of Minnesota because of the space needed to accommodate swimmers, according to information provided Wednesday during a virtual workshop of the Minnesota State High School League's board of directors. The three-day event on March 18-20 will be livestreamed.

League Executive Director Erich Martens said the league is planning for 250 maximum spectators at state tournament venues and hoping at least one, maybe two, family members of each athlete can attend. Each team will receive a limited number of tickets, with school activities directors providing families with information for ordering them online.

Tickets will not be available to the general public. Plans also call for providing pay-for-view livestreams of state tournaments, as well as televising the hockey and basketball tournaments.

Schedule: 2021 MSHSL winter state tournaments

The overall fan limits are consistent with state restrictions enforced to limit the spread of COVID-19. While Gov. Tim Walz eased those restrictions slightly last month, many high school games have continued to allow fewer fans for much of the season owing to restricted gym capacity.

Martens said about 45 schools will be required to hold state tournament quarterfinals in basketball and wrestling, rounds that have previously been held at Target Center, Xcel Energy and venues at the University of Minnesota. Martens said not all wrestling tournament sites will be able to accommodate spectators for the individual portion of the event.

The workshop also provided new details on the tournaments, the first championships to be held since the league shut down its basketball tournaments a year ago.