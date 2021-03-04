Dates, sites for March, April state events

The schedule for all winter state tournaments includes changes from past years, ranging from different venues to adjusted schedules, all owing to adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Girls'/boys' basketball, Target Center

April 6: Girls' semifinals for 1A at 10 a.m., noon; 2A at 2 and 5 p.m., 3A at 7 and 9 p.m.

April 7: Boys' semifinals for 1A at 10 a.m., noon; 2A at 2 and 5 p.m.; girls' 4A at 7 and 9 p.m.

April 8: Boys' semifinals for 3A at 1 and 3 p.m.; 4A at 6 and 8 p.m.

April 9: Girls' championships for 1A at 1 p.m., 2A at 3 p.m., 3A at 6 p.m., 4A at 8 p.m.

April 10: Boys' championships for 1A at 1 p.m., 2A at 3 p.m., 3A at 6 p.m., 4A at 8 p.m.

Girls' hockey, Xcel Energy Center

March 26: 1A quarterfinals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

March 27: 2A quarterfinals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

April 1: 1A semifinals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m.; 2A semifinals at 6 and 8 p.m.

April 3: 1A championship at 11 a.m., 2A championship at 1 p.m.

Boys' hockey, Xcel Energy Center

March 30: 1A quarterfinals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

March 31: 2A quarterfinals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

April 2: 1A semifinals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m.; 2A semifinals at 6 and 8 p.m.

April 3: 1A championship at 6 p.m., 2A championship at 8 p.m.

Wrestling, St. Michael-Albertville High School

March 25: 3A team meet 9 a.m., individual 2 p.m.

March 26: 2A team meet 9 a.m., individual 2 p.m.

March 27: 1A team meet 9 a.m., individual 2 p.m.

Boys' swimming and diving, U of Minnesota

March 18: 2A/1A diving

March 19: 2A swimming (four sections at noon, four sections at 6 p.m.)

March 20: 1A swimming (four sections at noon, four sections at 6 p.m.)

Gymnastics, Champlin Park High School

March 26: 1A teams and sections (four sections at 11:30 a.m., four sections at 6 p.m.)

March 27: 2A teams and sections (four sections at 11:30 a.m., four sections at 6 p.m.)

Alpine skiing, Giants Ridge

March 10: Boys and girls

First run at 10 a.m., second run at noon

Nordic skiing, Giants Ridge

March 11: Girls

March 12: Boys

Schedule both days: Classic race 1 p.m., freestyle race 2:20 p.m.

Dance team, Edina High School

March 12: Jazz

March 13: High kick

Schedule for both days: Class 3A competes in the morning, followed by Class 1A, then Class 2A