Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

The Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque talk basketball players to root for in Tre Holloman and Will Tschetter, COVID still rippling through winter sports and a girls' basketball battle of teams with long winning streaks.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque

Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is below:



