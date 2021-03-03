Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
The Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque talk basketball players to root for in Tre Holloman and Will Tschetter, COVID still rippling through winter sports and a girls' basketball battle of teams with long winning streaks.
If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.
Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque
Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is below:
