A Hopkins man is facing a life sentence for assaulting his girlfriend with a hot curling iron because he thought she was communicating with his brother on social media.

DeQuarn Bell, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree assault in connection with burning the woman 14 times in September 2019 and causing disfigurement.

In court Wednesday, Bell said that “the entirety of the victim’s testimony was true,” according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.

Bell, who remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail until his Dec. 4 sentencing, faces a life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The woman told Hopkins police that Bell assaulted her when she returned home from a trip at the end of July. He accused the woman of using a social media app to talk with his brother.

Bell heated a curling iron and assaulted her in his apartment in the 900 block of S. 9th Avenue. Bell also took her phone and keys, and kept her in the apartment for weeks until she ran off, the charges read.

Bell’s criminal record includes multiple convictions for domestic assault and violating a domestic assault no-contact order.