DULUTH – Famed Minnesota-born snowmobiler Levi LaVallee will be filming a stunt-filled video in Duluth next week that city leaders say will showcase the area on a global scale.

"We're really excited for the world to see Duluth through Levi's eyes," Mayor Emily Larson said Friday. "For people to be able to see that element of sport and athleticism with the backdrop that will be here is going to be awesome."

Residents have been asked to steer clear of production areas for safety and COVID-19 precautions. Residents should also anticipate temporary closures around town, though no times or places were specified.

"We're asking the public to give him space so that it can be safe for him and the crew and for the public," Larson said. "People should go about their daily lives and business and just be aware."

The video is expected to be released in mid-March.

LaVallee, 38, got his professional start riding at Snocross events at Duluth's Spirit Mountain and has won several gold medals at Winter X Games. He reached out to the city about the project, and Larson said he is "really excited to show off his home state."

Snowmobile rider, Levi LaVallee, of Longville, Minn., in 2009 (AP Photo/Nathan Bilow)

In 2016 the Red Bull-sponsored athlete released a video showing stunts around St. Paul, which Duluth officials said could offer a glimpse of what to expect with the upcoming project.

He also did a backflip snowmobile stunt over Nicollet Mall as part of festivities in advance of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis three years ago.

Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496