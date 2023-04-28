Introduction: Host Michael Rand doesn't have a quibble with the Vikings taking WR Jordan Addison at No. 23, but he was nevertheless underwhelmed by what happened in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft. Part of that is driven by expectations the Vikings created by putting an end date on the Kirk Cousins era and showing interest in drafting a quarterback. Part of it was an inability to accumulate more picks once it became clear that drafting a QB wasn't in the cards.

8:00: The Wolves say they are going to essentially run it back next year. But is that really the plan?

13:00: Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand in advance of Friday's Game 6. Poor penalty killing and a lack of production from their star players have the Wild on the brink of elimination. But they also have a big opportunity Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

35:00: The Twins look like the best team in the AL Central, but pitching injuries are a concern.

