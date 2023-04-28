About an hour after drafting USC receiver Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall pick in Thursday night's first round of the NFL draft, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was asked how he feels about having four draft picks remaining, including just one — a third rounder (No. 87 overall) — during Friday's second and third rounds.

"Maybe it's just me speaking my own reality, but I think it'll all be about just being efficient with the picks," Adofo-Mensah said. "There's still maneuverability on the board. There's still things you can do."

He was also asked whether the Vikings' bustling draft room while on the clock, seen on the NFL Network broadcast as the last minutes ticked away before their pick, was commotion caused from options to trade back. The Vikings ultimately didn't trade for more picks, staying put to take Addison.

"It's a deadline league," Adofo-Mensah said. "The shot clock is coming down [and] they make you question your plan. But me and Kevin [O'Connell], we put a lot of work into this process."

Asked about the draft's remaining quarterbacks after Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson were selected Thursday night, O'Connell said the Vikings have to hit on the picks, "regardless of the position."

"We don't have a ton of picks," O'Connell said. "We need to be really aware of — regardless of the position we take — we have to have a real plan for not only how that player will impact our team this year but moving forward."

Here are 10 remaining prospects who could help fill areas of need for the Vikings (and last year's 31st-ranked defense).

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State: A frequently-predicted first-round selection, Porter is still available after deflecting 11 passes as a second-team All-American last season. Porter (6-2, 193 pounds) is the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, and plays a physical brand of coverage, too.

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami: Regarded as a "patient but physical" press defender in his NFL.com draft profile, Stevenson (6-foot, 198 pounds) was a projected first-round pick by some. He deflected 10 passes over two years at Georgia before knocking away 11 passes in two years at Miami.

CB DJ Turner II, Michigan: One of the most athletic defensive backs in this year's draft class, Turner (5-11, 178 pounds) is projected as a possible slot starter. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores said he covets versatility, and Turner can provide that.

CB/S Jartavius Martin, Illinois: He played a versatile role for the Illini, deflecting 11 passes as a senior last season while mostly lining up in the slot. Martin (5-11, 194 pounds) ran with the safeties at the combine, but his athleticism proved to be among the best for all defensive backs with a 1.47-second 10-yard split that only Turner tied.

CB Terell Smith, Minnesota: Smith burst onto the scene with eight deflections as a freshman in 2018. He continued to ascend as a four-year starter. He has typical NFL size — 6-foot, 204 pounds with long arms — paired with a 4.41-second run in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin: Benton (6-4, 309 pounds) was a four-year starter for the Badgers, helping front one of college football's best run defenses last season. He had 15 tackles for a loss over the last two seasons.

DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina: Pickens (6-4, 291 pounds) is a big man with quick feet, which is a combination that can do damage in the NFL. His disruption came in multiple ways for the Gamecocks with four tackles for a loss, three pass deflections and 2.5 sacks last season.

NT Siaki Ika, Baylor: Ika (6-3, 335 pounds) is a massive nose tackle option who could give the Vikings an anchor in the middle of Flores' 3-4 front. Initially a four-star recruit by LSU, Ika spent the past two years at Baylor and peaked with a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season.

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee: Would the Vikings consider a potential successor outside of the first round? Hooker is a risky developmental option considering he's recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November and may not be ready for training camp. But he was dynamic for Josh Heupel's offense, throwing 58 scores to five picks over the last two seasons.

G Steve Avila, TCU: One of the draft's most versatile blockers, Avila started games at center, guard and tackle for the Horned Frogs. He was named a second-team All-Big 12 center as a junior, and a second-team All-American guard as a senior in 2022. He didn't allow a sack last year, per NFL.com. Left guard Ezra Cleveland is entering a contract year.