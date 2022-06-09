The Vikings finished the offseason program this week with a three-day mandatory minicamp, with the final practice scrapped in favor of another chemistry-building event. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the new regime taking a less (physicality) is more approach to spring practices, what we learned from assistant coaches, the recent Cooper Kupp extension through Justin Jefferson's lens and more.
