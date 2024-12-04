The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

9. Curtiss A’s John Lennon Tribute: It shouldn’t be needed, but there’s a little extra incentive this year to catch this marathon mega-performance of songs by the biggest rock band of all time, which has been a tradition at Minnesota’s Mainroom almost every year since Lennon’s murder in 1980. It starts earlier than usual, for starters. It coincidentally coincides with the release of the new Martin Scorsese-produced documentary on Disney+, “Beatles ’64,” which is strong enough to reignite the Beatlemaniac in most of us. And it’s a nice, round year anniversary-wise: 45. The songs are timeless, and there’ll be some fresh faces this year to help Curt and his large crew bring them to life again, from the early-’60s hits to Lennon’s solo canon, with extra emphasis and firepower in the wilder late-’60s material. (6 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$30, axs.com)