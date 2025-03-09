Law enforcers are getting around the transparency of body-worn cameras

When someone is arrested and charged with an offense, video of their arrest is part of the information, or discovery, that they are entitled to receive and review as part of the evidence in their case. Yet prosecutors are refusing to provide these videos with the rest of the discovery. When prosecutors refuse to provide discovery, judges are authorized to intervene and order them to turn it over. However, Hennepin County judges have been siding with the Sheriff’s Office and the prosecutors and only ordering the videos disclosed if they are subject to conditions. One of the common conditions is that they cannot be shared with the press.