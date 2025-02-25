The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that it is reviewing the actions of two deputies after a video on social media showed them striking a man’s head while making an arrest.
Video shows Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies striking man in head during a Minneapolis arrest
The incident involving two deputies is under review.
In the one-minute video posted on Facebook on Monday, a man is seen lying on his stomach in what appears to be a parking lot while the two deputies attempt to cuff his hands behind him.
One deputy swipes several times at the man’s head, knocking off the suspect’s baseball cap. The second deputy then appears to deliver a much harder blow to the man’s head and neck area.
Megan Larson, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the incident occurred Jan. 9 in the 900 block of 22nd Avenue S. in Minneapolis and that the deputies reported the use of force. A review is underway “to determine appropriate next steps,” she said. Both officers remain on active duty.
Larson did not provide detail about what led up to the arrest, only saying the arrested man faces tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The user who uploaded the Facebook video, De Sota Gurley, only wrote that it occurred in Minneapolis. He did not immediately respond to a request for additional information Tuesday.
The video has been viewed more than 88,000 times, with many commenters questioning the use of force. In the video, witnesses can also be heard reacting angrily to the deputies’ actions.
