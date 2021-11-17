Not getting the COVID-19 vaccine has led to Burnsville native Laura Osnes' withdrawal from another show.

Osnes was to have appeared in a "Bonnie and Clyde in Concert" production in London, which would have reunited her with Jeremy Jordan, who was Clyde to her Bonnie when "Bonnie and Clyde" was on Broadway in 2011. No reason was given for her being replaced by a British actor but, according to Deadline, the producers of the January event indicated in a press release they're "committed to following all relevant U.K. government COVID-19 guidelines."

Osnes' would-be co-star Jordan has been outspoken about the need for vaccinations to get Broadway back to full strength.

The actor/singer, who was raised in Eagan and was an apprentice at Children's Theatre Company before making a Broadway splash in "Cinderella" and "Bandstand," departed a New York benefit performance of "Crazy for You" in August. She revealed on Instagram that she has not been vaccinated, which the Broadway League made a requirement for performers, audience members and crews. Shortly afterward, she also was replaced on a "Disney Princesses Tour" that is scheduled to play Minneapolis' State Theatre in March 2022.