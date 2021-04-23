POP/SINGLES Last week

1. Rapstar, Polo G-

2. Montero (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X2

3. Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic1

4. Peaches, Justin Bieber3

5. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd6

6. Levitating, Dua Lipa7

7. Kiss Me More, Doja Cat-

8. Up, Cardi B4

9. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo5

10. Astronaut in the Ocean, Masked Wolf10

POP/ALBUMS Last week

1. Fearless (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift-

2. The Best of DMX, DMX73

3. Justice, Justin Bieber1

4. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen4

5. SoulFly, Rod Wave3

6. Positions, Ariana Grande17

7. The Highlights, The Weeknd6

8. Destined 2 Win, Lil Tjay5

9. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke7

10. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa9

Source: Billboard