A warning from authorities remains in effect Sunday for people to steer clear of the Minnesota State Capitol, where a scant number of President Donald Trump's supporters gathered a day earlier amid a massive security presence meant to ward off any unrest inspired by the violent insurrection inside the halls of the U.S. Congress early this month.

State and federal law enforcement have been monitoring reports of possible violent protests Sunday at state capitols around the country inspired by Trump's unsubstantiated accusations that election fraud has positioned Joe Biden to be inaugurated Wednesday as the next president.

"Increased security measures will continue at least through the presidential inauguration," Bruce Gordon, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety (DPS), said Sunday.

An FBI bulletin from late December surfaced last week and warned of the possibility that armed Boogaloo Bois extremists were prepared to use violence at demonstrations in Minnesota and Michigan on Sunday. However, DPS Commissioner John Harrington said that alert's contents are now "dated material."

Conservative activist Becky Strohmeier has a permit to lead a four-hour "Sunday Church Service" starting at 11 a.m. that she described as "invite only" and involving about 20 people.

She told the Star Tribune that she reserved a permit for Sunday in "an effort to curb any sort of violent activity" by others. She said that "anyone trying to disturb" her gathering "will be dealt with according to State Patrol policy."

Strohmeier, of Bloomington, leads the Hold the Line MN group that attracted about 500 people to the "Storm the Capitol" rally on Jan. 6 that is now under investigation by state law enforcement.

Saturday's pro-Trump assemblage, also organized by Strohmeier, lasted about two hours and drew far fewer than the 150 participants allowed by the state permit.

Some participants carried U.S. flags and strapped on firearms. One held a "Stop the Steal" sign. The group spent much of their time on folding chairs, chatting. Strohmeier maintained that fears of a counterprotest by "antifa," a loose description for far-left demonstrators, kept turnout low.

There were no arrests Saturday at the Capitol, DPS spokesman Gordon said.

Leading into the weekend, Gov. Tim Walz and John Harrington warned people away from the Capitol.

Access to the building and grounds remains tightened. Streets nearby were closed and barricaded with military-style Humvees. Roughly 100 state troopers lined the Capitol steps and sidewalks for hours on Saturday. National Guard personnel also are on hand this weekend.

The intense security was a result of the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by supporters of Trump, who fueled the riot with his false claims that the presidential election was stolen from him. The U.S. House impeached Trump a week later, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats.

