A fire in an apartment complex after dark Tuesday in south Minneapolis caused a number of injuries and sent firefighters to balconies to rescue two residents, officials said.

The blaze broke out about 10:20 p.m. at the three-story Woodhaven Apartments building on S. Lyndale Avenue between W. 60th and 61st streets, the Fire Department said.

Roughly 25 to 30 apartment units were deemed uninhabitable, fire officials said. The Red Cross was called to assist those residents.

Fire crews needed several hours to extinguish the flames. Fire officials have not released a preliminary cause for the fire.

The Fire Department said the nearly 50-year-old privately operated building did not have a sprinkler system, and its standpipes failed to work. Standpipe systems give firefighters an ample source of water with a burning building.

The building is owned by Centerspace, based in Minot, N.D., and has other rental properties throughout the Twin Cities, and other nearby communities in Minnesota, as well as in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. A message was left with Centerspace seeking details about the building's history.

According to the Fire Department:

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from two balconies on the first and second floors on the east side of the building, and a car caught fire in a nearby parking lot. Flames also made their way to the third floor.

Some residents needing assistance due to disabilities were among those who firefighters helped get out of the building, including two occupants who were rescued from their balconies by firefighters on ladders. A third resident was led out from a smoke-filled hall.

All three were taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital "in stable condition for further medical evaluations," a Fire Department statement read.

Three firefighters also received medical evaluation at the scene for overexertion, and one was treated for a dislocated thumb. A cat died in the fire, officials said.