There’s a big Asian Water Monitor lizard crawling around somewhere in Champlin, and its owner is hoping to get the reptile back.

Champlin police on Tuesday put out an all-points bulletin on Facebook in hopes of generating leads and tracking down the 3-foot-long creature.

“It’s good at climbing stuff, and it may become aggressive if backed into a corner,” the department wrote in the Facebook posting. “A brief Wikipedia search has informed us that it mostly likes to eat rodents and crocodile eggs (it’s not from around here), so as long as you don’t have those things, you should be good.”

The lizard belongs to a Champlin resident who said it crawled away from his house.

A photo accompanying the post, which has been shared more than 1,500 times, reads “this is not the one that’s lost, but if you see this in your yard, it’s probably the one.”

Anybody with information may call Champlin police at 763-421-2971.