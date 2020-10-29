Watch prep games online
PrepSpotlight offers pay-per-view livestreams of select Minnesota high school sporting events. Viewers can pay $6 for a single game, or buy PSTV’s All Access Pass that includes every regular-season livestream (all schools, all school year) for $60. A portion of the revenue from PSTV sales goes back to schools. Friday’s events are listed below (starting at 7 p.m. unless noted; schedule subject to change). Watch the games at prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL.
FOOTBALL
Park Center at Forest Lake
Cretin-Derham Hall at Mounds View
Coon Rapids at Irondale
Henry Sibley at Park
Lakeville North at Lakeville South
Simley at Hill-Murray
St. Louis Park at Spring Lake Park
Belle Plaine at Jordan
Owatonna at New Prague
Waconia at Orono
Moorhead at St. Cloud Apollo
Shakopee at Stillwater
Holy Angels at Robbinsdale Cooper
Sat.: East Ridge at Woodbury, noon