LOS ANGELES — Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched eight effective innings, Max Muncy hit a grand slam in the first and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Gavin Lux launched his first home run of the season for the Dodgers, who have won 13 of 15. They've gone deep 14 times in their past four games.

Yamamoto (4-1) shook off a first-pitch home run to win his third consecutive start. The $325 million rookie from Japan allowed two runs and five hits in his longest major league outing.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a leadoff homer for the Marlins, who fell to 1-4 on their six-game trip. Bryan De La Cruz also went deep.

Edward Cabrera (1-2) lasted just two innings after throwing 32 of 58 pitches for strikes. He issued four walks and hit a batter with a pitch.

