Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes no pleasure in reporting that the Twins have relinquished sole possession of first place in the American League Central for the first time in almost two months. They took over that top spot on April 24, but on Tuesday a late Cleveland rally for a 6-5 win in 11 innings pushed the Guardians into a tie with Minnesota atop the division standings.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins the show to express just how much he wants the Timberwolves to find a way to draft Duke center Mark Williams. Plus Rand and Neal debate the idea of which Minnesota athlete will be most loved by fans over the next 10 years.

32:00: A tough break for the Gophers men's basketball team and a much-needed win for the Lynx.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports