CLEVELAND – A day after falling to 0-8 in extra innings, the Twins notched their first 10th-inning victory of 2021.

Kyle Garlick smashed a three-run home run to give the Twins a 8-5 lead they defended to the end. This was just the second time in nine tries the Twins actually scored the free runner on second base.

The Twins end the series winning two of three and head back to Minnesota with a 17-29 record. They start a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Target Field, which will end a 16-day, 17-game run.

BOXSCORE: Twins 8, Cleveland 5 (10 innings)

Zach Plesac was perfect the first time through the Twins lineup, putting together a trio of one-to-three innings to start the game.

The Cleveland starter's second time through was pretty much the exact opposite, occurring all in the fourth inning, when the run-less and hitless Twins burst through with a five hit, five-run inning to take the lead.

Twins starter J.A. Happ gave up five hits and three runs in the first two innings but proceeded to strikeout seven-consecutive batters. Meanwhile, the Twins tied the game in the fourth with back-to-back base hits from Luis Arraez and Josh Donaldson before Max Kepler's three-run home run to deep right field.

The Twins continued on to load the bases, scoring two more runs from Rob Refsnyder's line drive and Andrelton Simmons force out. That actually ended Plesac's day.

Cleveland's bullpen, though, gave the Twins just one more hit in the fifth to keep the score close through regulation. Cleveland threatened to score itself multiple times, but the Twins defense stood tough. Until the ninth inning, when Hansel Robles walked the first batter he faced before allowing a base hit. Cleveland eventually scored the tying run on a bunt toward first.