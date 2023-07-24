Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will play for Team China in the FIBA World Cup, he announced Monday.

Anderson, whose great grandfather is from China, recently became a naturalized citizen of China and will participate in the World Cup, which begins August 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. In a video posted to social media, Anderson addresses the Chinese population by his Chinese name, Li Kai'er.

"I'm so happy to announce that I'll be representing China in the World Cup," Anderson said. "Really proud and honored to wear the team China jersey."

After researching his family lineage, Anderson made a trip to China in 2018 to visit distant relatives in the city of Shenzhen.

The 29-year-old will enter his second season with the Wolves after averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season. He will be one of multiple Wolves who are playing in the World Cup. Anthony Edwards will play for the U.S. with an eye toward representing the U.S. in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Rudy Gobert will play for France while Nickeil Alexander-Walker will play for Canada.

It is unclear if Anderson had to renounce his U.S. citizenship to play for China, as China has had strict rules against allowing dual citizenship.

Wolves preseason schedule set

On Monday, the Wolves also announced their preseason schedule, which contains an international element to it.

The Wolves will go on their previously announced trip to Abu Dhabi for a pair of games against Dallas Oct. 5 and 7. They will play two other preseason games: at the Knicks on Oct. 14 and at Chicago on Oct. 19.

The lone home preseason game is against Israeli team Maccabi Ra'anana on Oct. 17 at Target Center.