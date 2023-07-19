Host Michael Rand welcomes in Star Tribune multiplatform editor and writer Jeff Day for a fun two-part "draft" of sorts featuring the 10 best trades in Minnesota sports history (followed Thursday by the worst trades in Minnesota sports history).

They traded off selections, both of them putting five on their lists.

Agree or disagree? Did Rand or Day wind up with the best "team" of acquired players?

