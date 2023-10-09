Online grocery shopping and same-day delivery have exploded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Of course, delivery services are nothing new. Home grocery delivery dates to the 1890s and was common in the early 20th century. It began to decline after World War II with the rise of suburbs and supermarkets, at least in the United States. The change wasn't quite as drastic in Europe.

This bicycle advertising Collins Chemist, which sold for 1,020 pounds (about $1,200 in U.S. currency) at a Bonhams auction, is one of the "trade" or "carrier" bicycles used in midcentury England. It was made by Leonard Grundle, who started making motorbikes in Birmingham in the 1920s and expanded into bicycles in the 1930s. In 1975, after Grundle's death, the company was sold to Pashley Cycles, which is still operating in England today.

Q: My mother-in-law saved everything and some things have come down to us that we have no idea what to do with. We are retired and downsizing but want to treat my father-in-law's memorabilia with respect. We have his uniform with insignia, medal, correspondence between them when he was in the war, his training manuals to become a pilot, emergency maps, gas mask, etc. in the event he was shot down, crew and plane photos, a detailed scrapbook, subsequent reunion materials with his bomber group. What should I do with all of this?

A: There are many collectors of World War II memorabilia. Some are re-enactors who want authentic artifacts. If you are interested in selling your collection, there are auctions and dealers that specialize in military and historical items. World War II memorabilia sells well at general auctions, too. If you have any weapons, guns, knives, live ammunition, or anything that might explode, check with local police for laws about safe handling and selling. You may want to consider donating your treasures to a museum; especially personal items like the photographs and scrapbook. A local museum or historical society in your father-in-law's hometown may be interested in them. There are museums dedicated entirely to World War II, like the National WWII Museum in New Orleans and the World War II American Experience Museum in Gettysburg, Pa. Some accept donations for their collections and archives. An association for World War II veterans and their families may have further advice.

Q: My brother visited Russia several times in the 1990s. Every trip, he brought home small black lacquer boxes with elaborate pictures painted on them. They are quite pretty. Can you tell me about them and how they are made?

A: Small Russian lacquered boxes were first produced in the late 18th century. Many copies have been made. An authentic antique Russian lacquer box must have been produced using traditional techniques and materials by an artist trained in one of the four official schools: Fedoskino, Palekh, Mstera and Kholui. Paintings on Russian lacquer boxes are scenes from Russian fairy tales, 19th-century Russian peasant life, or reproductions of famous paintings in Russian museums. Authentic boxes are original works of art, signed by the artist. Russian lacquered miniature works are popular, so unfortunately fakes are now being made by untrained people using inferior materials. Authentic valuable Russian lacquer boxes from the four traditional villages that made them should be painted by traditional techniques on a papier-mâché base. They should have depth, layers of paint and lacquer. No seams should be visible. The box is lighter weight than wood. Closing the box should make a soft sound; and the inside should smell of linseed oil. Antique boxes sell for $100 to $300. More recent (20th century) boxes have sold for $20 to $150 at recent auctions, depending on their age and decoration.

TIP: Don't leave anything inside old books — especially pressed flowers, paper clips, newspapers or sticky notes. They will cause stains, crease pages and do other damage.

CURRENT PRICES

Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.

Cyclist's Cup, collapsible, embossed scene on base, silvertone, 3 inches, unfolded, $25.

Pottery, sculpture, Zuni Pueblo, owl, head raised, beak open, wings and tail outstretched, painted feathers, white, black, buff, signed, Sadie Tsipa, 4 inches, $65.

Depression glass, Fire-King, salt and pepper, milk glass, black polka dots, metal top, 4 1/2 inches, $110.

Sampler, needlework, plants, flowering tree, hearts, medallions, multicolor flowering vine border, silk, frame, Catharina Schwartz, 1832, 19 by 19 1/2 inches, $500.

Chair, Abel Sorenson, beech frame, green woven seat and back, vinyl strapping, steel tacks, Knoll, Denmark, circa 1946, 33by 18 1/2 by 22 inches, $565.

Music box, Regina, lift lid, lithograph with woman holding stringed instrument, surrounded by cherubs on clouds with instruments, mahogany case, bun feet, 30 disks, instruction booklet, 8 by 21 1/2 by 19 inches, $630.

Clock, Howard Miller, Spike, white center, 10 spikes, walnut, enameled aluminum, George Nelson, circa 1952, 18 1/2 inches, $695.

Chandelier, eight-light, brass, Louis XVI, drum shape, openwork, pierced scroll rim, electrified, circa 1900, 54 by 40 inches, $720.

Porcelain-Chinese, vase, jar shape, Wucai, blue and green dragons, multicolor clouds, geometric borders, Jiajing mark, 5 by 6 inches, $1,535.

Decoy, brant, carved, painted, glass eyes, carved beak, neck seam, Mason Decoy Factory, Detroit, circa 1900, 20 inches, $1,640.