Interior designer and stylist: Barbara Schmidt; Photo: Ryan Dyer

Warm breezes, farmhouse finds and top trends are what's cooking for spring. Kitchen design has taken a turn toward warm hues and added functionality. Here are some of this season's top trends:

Mixed wood tones: Note the mix of a vintage farmhouse table with new custom door panels.

Tumbled tile: Handmade 2- by 6-inch tiles are especially hot.

Multifunctional appliances: This stove has 10 cooking modes, including the usual baking, roasting and broiling, but also dehydrating and more.

Organic green tones: From mid-tone fern to deep racing green, the color seems to bring the outside in.

Sustainable decor: Mix antiques, like the oak table and copper tray shown here, with new items as a way to keep usable and beautiful objects out of landfills.

From left: Antique oak table, $1,200, Timelines Antiques, St. Paul; Insieme runner, $70, Leanne Ford Full Moon clay vase, $30, crateandbarrel.com; antique copper tray, $28, Missouri Mouse Antiques, St. Paul; tall tumblers, $14, potterybarn.com.