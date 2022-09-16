Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Shape and texture come together against fresh color in this modern kitchen. The accent pieces are vintage finds from around the Twin Cities and give the room a classic but on-trend look. Designer's tip: splurge on the really special items and save on the rest.

The scene

Vintage cookbooks, $30-$45, amazon.com; How to Marry a Millionaire bar stool, $3,000, hollywoodathome.com; Article Suru large pendant light, $150, facebookmarketplace.com; Russo dining table, $1,300, Cost Plus World Market, worldmarket.com; vintage leather chairs, $240, Facebook Marketplace.

Upper shelf

Textured glasses, $7 each, The Mall of St. Paul, 1817 Selby Av., themallofstpaul.weebly.com; cut wood cup, $9, Midtown Antique Mall, 301 S. Main St., Stillwater, midtownantiques.com; teardrop wood bowls (part of set), $18, American Gothic Antiques, 236 S. Main St., Stillwater; felt jar, $24, hand-carved bird, $15, Scandinavian North, 120 S. Main St., Stillwater, scandinaviannorth.com; Russel Wright creamer and sugar set, $24, American Gothic Antiques.

Countertop

Basket, $14, The Mall of St. Paul; 1954 Painting, $48, Staples Mill Antiques, 410 N. Main St., Stillwater, staplesmillantiques.com; Red Wing pitcher, $30, American Gothic Antiques; pressed floral plates, $10, crateandbarrel.com; Arched Hay cutting board, $49, similar on etsy.com; salt and pepper grinders, $10, American Gothic Antiques; Staub Dutch oven, $100, facebookmarketplace.com; lidded basket, $16, The Mall of St. Paul; Red Wing vase, $30, American Gothic Antiques; terra-cotta vase, stylist's own.

Tabletop

Copper candle holders, $20, Stillwater Antiques Mall, 101 S. Main St., Stillwater, stillwaterantiquesmall.com; drop candles, $13, Golden Age Design, 4157 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, goldenagedesign.com; Raymor dishware, $50, Midtown Antiques; vintage batik linens, $18, Staples Mill Antiques.