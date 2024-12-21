Kindness with a side of gummy bears

We all want to be cared for in this way. We want the gummy bears, but more than that we want people who care if we have the gummy bears. All we have are the lives we have. The lives we are flying away from, the lives we are returning home from. The mistakes we’ve made, the choices we now have to live with, regardless of how much time has passed. It’s difficult to be alive; that much is true for anyone flying, anyone landing home, anyone hoping that this vacation or work trip will make their life better or even more bearable — or less exhausting — in some way.